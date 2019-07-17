A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded Wednesday afternoon in the same area near Monroe where a 4.6 quake shook the Puget Sound region last week, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 4:43 p.m. near Lord Hill Regional Park, about 17.5 miles southeast of Everett andoccurred about 17 miles below the earth’s surface.

Residents from Marysville to Kent reported feeling light shaking. A magnitude 3.0 earthquake is typically felt indoors but may not be recognized as an earthquake, as the shaking is similar to a passing truck, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Since the 4.6 earthquake early Friday morning, there have been several smaller tremors in the area registering between magnitude 0.5 and 2.4. Small quakes are common in earthquake-prone Western Washington, which sits on top of more than a dozen large, shallow faults.

With a catastrophic earthquake from the Cascadia Subduction Zone expected to hit the region, officials say residents should prepare now.