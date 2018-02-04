Slides close BNSF Railway mainline to passenger traffic through Monday; Seattle to Everett, Bellingham to Canada, routes are impacted
Heavy rain and mudslides have closed passenger train traffic between Seattle and Everett and Bellingham to Vancouver, B.C., according to a spokesman for the BNSF Railway.
Gus Melonas said a mudslide about 12:30 a.m. 11 miles north of Seattle closed the BNSF mainline between Seattle and Everett for several hours. Cranes and other heavy equipment were able to clear the slide, which was about 10 feet deep and 20 feet wide, in a couple of hours.
Meanwhile, Melonas said a pair of small slides north of the border closed the tracks briefly, interrupting rail traffic between Bellingham and Vancouver.
He said the line has been cleared and that freight was moving Sunday. However, Melonas said a BNSF safety protocol requires a 48-hour moratorium on passenger trains in such incidents.
Most Read Stories
- What you need to know as tax filing season begins
- ‘This never happens’: International student’s unexpected ordeal ends with surprise twist
- In Seattle, teachers are going rogue just to take kids on a field trip | Danny Westneat
- ‘Extreme’ rainstorms becoming more common in Seattle, says city meteorologist
- African-American man fighting for his life after unprovoked racist ‘rage’ attack in Auburn
As a result, he said all passenger traffic from King Street Station in Seattle to Everett, and all Bellingham to Vancouver traffic, would be canceled through Monday night.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.