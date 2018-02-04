Slides close BNSF Railway mainline to passenger traffic through Monday; Seattle to Everett, Bellingham to Canada, routes are impacted

Heavy rain and mudslides have closed passenger train traffic between Seattle and Everett and Bellingham to Vancouver, B.C., according to a spokesman for the BNSF Railway.

Gus Melonas said a mudslide about 12:30 a.m. 11 miles north of Seattle closed the BNSF mainline between Seattle and Everett for several hours. Cranes and other heavy equipment were able to clear the slide, which was about 10 feet deep and 20 feet wide, in a couple of hours.

Meanwhile, Melonas said a pair of small slides north of the border closed the tracks briefly, interrupting rail traffic between Bellingham and Vancouver.

He said the line has been cleared and that freight was moving Sunday. However, Melonas said a BNSF safety protocol requires a 48-hour moratorium on passenger trains in such incidents.

As a result, he said all passenger traffic from King Street Station in Seattle to Everett, and all Bellingham to Vancouver traffic, would be canceled through Monday night.

Amtrak says its service would be disrupted north of Seattle through Tuesday morning. The Sounder north-line train service has been canceled through Monday with service expected to resume Tuesday morning.