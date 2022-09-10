Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area.

The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.

Winds are expected to push smoke from the fire west toward Seattle, possibly degrading air quality to be unhealthy for all groups. Ash is blanketing areas as far south as Mill Creek and could soon fall on Seattle. The haze is likely to linger in Western Washington through Sunday.

Throughout Saturday, on this page, updates will be provided on fires, air quality and evacuations.