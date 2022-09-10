Highway 2 over Stevens Pass is closed Saturday, from Galena Road to Beckler Road, because of a growing wildfire in the area.
The Bolt Creek fire, as it’s been named, was first reported early Saturday at 20 acres, but has rapidly grown to over 2,000 acres, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. Spokesperson Ryan Rodruck said it is burning through timber in mountainous terrain.
Winds are expected to push smoke from the fire west toward Seattle, possibly degrading air quality to be unhealthy for all groups. Ash is blanketing areas as far south as Mill Creek and could soon fall on Seattle. The haze is likely to linger in Western Washington through Sunday.
Throughout Saturday, on this page, updates will be provided on fires, air quality and evacuations.
Air quality alert in effect
An air quality alert is in effect for much of Western Washington through 6 p.m. Sunday.
The air quality is expected to worsen throughout the day, especially in Snohomish and northern King counties, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Residents should stay indoors, if possible, and avoid strenuous activity.
In Island, Skagit and Whatcom counties, the air quality could diminish to unhealthy and very unhealthy, according to the Northwest Clean Air Agency.
Exposure to wildfire smoke can cause a headache and burning eyes, a sore throat, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the agency.
—Paige Cornwell
Advertising
Location of Bolt Creek fire
Drivers asked to turn around 'well ahead' of closures
Eastbound State Route 2 is closed at mile marker 31.7, approximately 2 miles east of Gold Bar, and westbound is closed at Skykomish, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. Drivers are asked to turn around "well ahead" of the closures.
—Paige Cornwell
Level 3 evacuation ordered for anyone between Index and Skykomish
A mandatory, level 3 evacuation has been ordered for anyone between Index and Skykomish, north of Highway 2, meaning they must leave the area now. Anyone in need of assistance should call 911.