The ninth annual Wheels of Fortune, a skateboarding showcase, takes place in Seattle this weekend.

This weekend, Skate Like a Girl will host the ninth annual Wheels of Fortune skateboarding competition, one of the largest skateboard events for cisgender and transgender women and gender-diverse athletes. Skateboarders from around the world will participate in competitions, video premieres, art shows and a skate-themed scavenger hunt. Kristin Ebeling, Skate Like a Girl executive director, encourages the public to attend Sunday’s competition. “It’s free and open to the community and family friendly,” says Ebeling, “watch some of the best skaters in the world.” Jessica Bassett, pictured, has participated in past Wheels of Fortune competitions. For more information visit their website.