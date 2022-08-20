An Anacortes dentist died while summiting the 7,201-foot Mount Pugh in the North Cascades last weekend.

The man was identified this week by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office as 56-year-old Matthew Gifford, who died Aug. 13.

According to a Facebook post from his dental practice, Gifford Dentistry, he fell about 200 feet to his death.

“Dr. Gifford was one of a kind and his love and generosity to each of us and his patients was felt whenever we were around him,” the post says. “He will be missed dearly.”

Gifford, originally from Arizona, graduated from the University of Washington dental school in 1994, following a two-year mission in South Africa for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to his obituary.

He first started practicing dentistry in Sedro-Woolley before moving to Anacortes in 2017.

The father of six enjoyed serving in his local church, volunteering dental services, hiking, playing “matrix frisbee” with his kids, barbecuing and woodworking. He also had an affinity for learning, particularly in history and science, his obituary says.