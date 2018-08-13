The Whidbey Island NAS operates three helicopters, an EA-18G aircraft unit and SAR and Medical Evacuation teams to respond to emergency dispatches. So far this year Whidbey Island teams have handled 41 missions which include 29 rescues, eight searches and four medical evacuations.

Search and Rescue (SAR) teams from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station (NAS) saved six people in three days this weekend who needed assistance during their outdoor adventures.

On Aug. 10, two people were rescued by SAR teams from the base. Around 11 a.m. SAR responded to a woman who was stung by a bee and had an allergic reaction at Queets River, near Mount Olympus. She was given Epinephrine and taken to the Olympic Medical Center in Port Angeles, according to a news release..

The SAR team rescued a hiker around 4 p.m. who had broken his leg and hurt his head near the Olympic National Park. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Then on Saturday Aug. 11, SAR saved two climbers stuck near Goat Wall in Okanogan County by helicopter. Since neither of the climbers were hurt they were left at Lost River Airport around 7 a.m. Later that day a hiker broke his leg on Mount Stuart in the Cascade Mountains and was taken to Pangborn Memorial Airport where an ambulance awaited him.

SAR had Sunday off, but went back to rescuing today when they saved a hiker who was injured by boulders that fell down from 6,500 feet above while he was at the base of Mt. Baker. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center today at 6:30 a.m.

The Whidbey Island NAS operates three helicopters, an EA-18G aircraft unit and SAR and Medical Evacuation teams to respond to emergency dispatches. So far this year Whidbey Island teams have handled 41 missions which include 29 rescues, eight searches and four medical evacuations.