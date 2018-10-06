Local NewsPhoto & Video Sistine Chapel in Tacoma Originally published October 6, 2018 at 3:13 pmUpdated October 7, 2018 at 8:48 pm Sistine Chapel in TacomaBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Protesters rally against Kavanaugh confirmation vote in downtown Seattle Ballard rail engineer adds this vintage caboose to his collection Rachel the Pig pulls her weight at Pike Place Market Related Stories Still far off, Michael a growing menace to Florida Panhandle Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully Share story By Alan Berner Related Stories Still far off, Michael a growing menace to Florida Panhandle October 7, 2018 Rocket carrying Argentinian satellite takes off successfully October 7, 2018 UN report on global warming carries life-or-death warning October 7, 2018 Public radio station KNKX moving to downtown Tacoma October 7, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Protesters rally against Kavanaugh confirmation vote in downtown Seattle Ballard rail engineer adds this vintage caboose to his collection Rachel the Pig pulls her weight at Pike Place Market Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com. View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.