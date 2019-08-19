Perhaps you’ve walked by that quirky triangular parking garage at Second Avenue and Yesler Way in Pioneer Square and wondered about its unusual design.

Next time, you’ll know: It’s called the “Sinking Ship,” and it’s officially the “coolest” place to park in the nation, according to design publication Architizer and London-based Looking4.com, an airport-parking comparison website.

Architizer nominated 10 garages across the United States based on factors including sustainability, historical elements and artistic design. Voters then picked their favorites.

“With its unique form and position along the street’s slope causing it to closely resemble the bow of a boat, the Sinking Ship is an iconic site in Seattle,” the contest’s sponsors wrote in a statement released last week.

The “Sinking Ship” parking garage was built in 1961 by Seattle architectural and engineering partners Mandeville and Berge, who also designed the Logan Building downtown and the Ballard branch of Seattle Public Library. It sits in the footprint of what was once the ornate Seattle Hotel.

“This architectural feat plays with the natural hills in Seattle’s historic Pioneer Square neighborhood to create the illusion of a sinking ship,” the statement says. “Though there was pushback at the time of the Seattle Hotel’s demolition, Seattleites have come to love this quirky addition to their city, and with this parking garage being built on the bones of the classic 1890s hotel, there are even rumors of the site being haunted.”

Two other unique parking garages were finalists in the voting before the “Sinking Ship” beat them out: The Michigan Theatre in Detroit, a 1920s theater converted into an extravagant parking structure, and the Helix Garage in Lexington, Kentucky, which features a facade of multicolored LED lights.