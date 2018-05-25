To sum up: There's going to be a lot of traffic everywhere, and Highway 2, a major cross-state route, would be a particularly good spot to avoid.

A sinkhole on Highway 2 near Skykomish has reduced the thoroughfare to one lane heading into Memorial Day weekend. The Washington State Department of Transportation is urging people to find alternate routes.

The sinkhole, which is under the westbound lanes, must be repaired before crews reopen the road fully, according to WSDOT.

Crews discovered a sinkhole, part of which is under WB US 2 at milepost 53, near #Skykomish.

We need to fill the hole before it is safe to open US 2 to two lanes of traffic. Plan for alternating traffic overnight/Friday as well as #MemorialDayWeekend travel delays pic.twitter.com/xASIBB9Amq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) May 25, 2018

The state’s traffic analysts also looked at Puget Sound-area traffic volumes over past Memorial Day weekends and, based on the data, created graphs which show how many cars are expected to be on the road during the upcoming holiday. They charted the least congested hours to travel and a comparison to daily commuter norms.

The red areas indicate that roadways are expected to reach capacity during those hours. Green bars show when traffic will be lighter.

Basically, if you leave at 4 a.m. or 11 p.m., you’re going to be good to go on all routes.