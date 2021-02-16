California sea lions serenade the area outside the waterway leading to the Hiram Chittenden Locks on Tuesday.
They could be craving succulent winter steelhead returning to Puget Sound. All of these sea lions are males; their mates are staying with their young in the Channel Islands of California.
Singing for their supper
