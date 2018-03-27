PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — A Washington man has been sentenced to 340 years in prison for charges that included torturing and threatening to kill a woman working as a prostitute.

The Kitsap Sun reports 30-year-old Jeremy Fenney was sentenced Monday after a jury convicted him last month of 44 separate charges.

A jury convicted Fenney of human trafficking, rape, assault and kidnapping. Jurors did not convict Fenney of one count of attempted murder.

Fenney was also convicted of raping a different woman who lived with him. Certain aggravators and special enhancements for committing the crimes with a firearm accounted for the lengthy sentence.

Fenney apologized in court to his family and the woman he was convicted of torturing.

