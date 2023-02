All westbound lanes of Highway 520 near Montlake Boulevard have reopened after a brief closure Friday afternoon due to a collision.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said significant traffic was building up shortly before 1 p.m., urging drivers to take alternate routes if possible.

WSDOT said State Patrol is responding to the collision. No other details were immediately available.

Expect delays in the area as traffic clears.

All lanes of SR 520 westbound just west of Montlake Blvd in #Seattle are fully blocked due to collision. State Patrol and IRT units are enroute.



There is significant traffic building up, expect delays and use alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/bJbdfzeFyq — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 3, 2023

Check back for updates.