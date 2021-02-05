Alex Iniguez
By
Seattle Times assistant metro editor

Let’s face it: Seattle and the surrounding area have gone through rough times over the past year. We all have, in one way or another. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives around the world and made us examine what “normal” looks like.

But along with every difficult moment we experienced, there’s been plenty of beauty, kindness and community.

And as we approach a Valentine’s Day that, like everything else during the pandemic, will look far different than in prior years, we at The Seattle Times are feeling nostalgic, introspective and grateful.

So, we’re asking you: If you were to write a valentine to Seattle, what would it say? What do you love about Seattle, Puget Sound and Washington state? Fill out the form below to tell us, and your answers may be used in a future story.

