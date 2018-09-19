Local NewsPhoto & Video Shout-out for Showbox at rally Originally published September 19, 2018 at 7:27 pm Updated September 19, 2018 at 7:27 pm Back to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Tall ships head out after Lake Washington visit Greek festival returns to Montlake A Latin American celebration of freedom at Seattle Center A “Save the Showbox” rally and concert preceded a Seattle City Council hearing about the issue. Share story By Seattle Times staff Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.