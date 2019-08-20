A 52-year-old Shoreline man pulled from Lake Ballinger in Mountlake Terrace died Tuesday afternoon, according to South King Fire & Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the lake about 3 p.m. after a report of a swimmer in distress, South County Fire spokeswoman Leslie Hynes said. The Shoreline man was on the lake with friends on some sort of raft, which may have been inflatables tied together, when he jumped into the water to retrieve something that fell in, she said.

The man showed signs of distress and went under water, but it wasn’t clear if he was drowning or experiencing a medical emergency, Hynes said. His friends called 911 and were able to pull him back onto the raft, where they performed CPR.

Firefighters took over lifesaving efforts when they arrived, but the man died, Hynes said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will identify the man and determine his cause of death.