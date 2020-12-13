A 25-year-old Shoreline man was arrested after a Saturday shooting outside the Capitol building in Olympia.

One person was injured in the shooting around 2 p.m. as pro-Trump demonstrators and counterdemonstrators clashed around the Capitol campus.

Washington State Patrol Sgt. Darren Wright confirmed the arrest Sunday morning, although he did not know which groups the alleged shooter or the victim were affiliated with. The victim was taken to a hospital by a third party and their condition was not known as of Sunday afternoon.

Saturday’s protest came amid continued efforts by President Donald Trump to overturn the results of the November election, which he lost to Joe Biden. The U.S. Supreme Court has since rejected a lawsuit aimed at disqualifying the results.

Clashes between right- and left-wing groups have become a regular weekend occurrence at the Capitol since the Nov. 3 election. One week earlier, a Trump supporter was arrested after allegedly firing a gun at counterprotesters, according to an Olympian report.

During a Sunday morning news conference about the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Jay Inslee called the violence that has erupted around the Capitol “maddening” as the state continues to deal with the public-health and economic fallout from the pandemic.

“It’s maddening, it’s just maddening,” Inslee said. “Here we are in the middle of a pandemic, we now have a vaccine, we have a new president. We ought to be pulling on the rope together rather than having unnecessary fights that don’t help anybody.

“What we’re doing is trying to defuse tensions as much as possible,” Inslee added. “Law-enforcement officers are trying to keep people apart so that their instincts don’t lead to violence. … I just hope people will try to show a commitment to people’s health right now rather than anger.”