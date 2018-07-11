The State Patrol says three motorcyclists were driving at high speeds just before the collision.

Two people were killed Wednesday night after a collision on Highway 104 in Shoreline involving a vehicle and two motorcycles, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The collision occurred at Northeast 205th Street/Highway 104 near First Avenue Northeast. All eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours after the crash, which occurred around 7 p.m., said Trooper Rick Johnson.

According to witnesses, three motorcyclists were driving at high speeds on the 40 mph road when a vehicle turned onto the highway from a side street, Johnson said. One of the motorcyclists slowed, but the others continued on at high speed.

Johnson said one of the motorcycles hit the car, spinning the car around and causing the other motorcycle to collide with the back of the vehicle. Both drivers were thrown from their motorcycles, and one of them was run over by a truck, Johnson said.

An investigation is continuing into the accident.