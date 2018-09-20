The shooting happened during an altercation between four men, and the other men fled the scene, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

Share story

By
Seattle Times staff reporter

One man suffered “serious, possibly life-threatening injuries” after he was shot outside a minimart near Paine Field Wednesday evening, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened during an altercation between the victim and three other men just after 8 p.m., said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said. The other men fled in a vehicle, but the Sheriff’s Office does not have a description of it, she said.

Most Read Local Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

The victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, O’Keefe said, and deputies are reviewing surveillance footage from the minimart.

Heidi Groover: hgroover@seattletimes.com.