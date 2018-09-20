The shooting happened during an altercation between four men, and the other men fled the scene, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office.

One man suffered “serious, possibly life-threatening injuries” after he was shot outside a minimart near Paine Field Wednesday evening, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

Responding to shooting in 300 block of 112th St SW. An altercation occurred outside a mini mart between 4 adult males. 1 male transported to Providence with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries. Suspects fled the scene in vehicle. — Snohomish Sheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) September 20, 2018

The shooting happened during an altercation between the victim and three other men just after 8 p.m., said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Courtney O’Keefe said. The other men fled in a vehicle, but the Sheriff’s Office does not have a description of it, she said.

The victim was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, O’Keefe said, and deputies are reviewing surveillance footage from the minimart.