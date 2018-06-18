Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Carjacking spree ends in deadly shooting at Walmart

A pair of carjackings and a chaotic hunt for a suspect ended with a shooting death yesterday in the parking lot of a Walmart in Tumwater, according to police and witnesses. The armed suspect was shot by a civilian. The victim of an attempted carjacking was also shot (he’s in critical condition), and a 16-year-old girl was injured. (Photo: Bettina Hansen / The Seattle Times)

Another casualty of New Seattle

For 84 years, through Seattle booms and busts, Byrnie Utz Hats has had your head covered. But apparently it can’t weather the most powerful boom of all. Owner Paul Ferry says his shop — once ranked the second-best hat store in America — will soon be ejected from its downtown home. (Photo: Alan Berner / The Seattle Times)

Need to know

You’ve heard about the separations of 2,000 children from their parents under President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy on illegal immigration. Reporters got a look yesterday at the cells where about 200 of those children are being held, and the U.N. human-rights chief today called on the U.S. to stop “inflicting such abuse on children.” Republicans are divided, with former first lady Laura Bush calling this “cruel” and “immoral.” First lady Melania Trump says she doesn’t like what’s happening, either.

In Round 1 of “Hands off my data!,” we described 15 default privacy settings you should change for Facebook, Amazon, Google, Microsoft and Apple. Round 2 of protecting your private data includes the steps to take with televisions, LinkedIn, Twitter, Yahoo and cellphone carriers. Plus, here’s a guide to ensuring that your Wi-Fi router is safe — and, by extension, all your internet gadgets.

Whew, it’s hot already, and the forecast says we have plenty of heat ahead. Longer term, Washington has been the slowest-warming state over the past 30 years, a new climate-data analysis by The Associated Press shows. FYI Guy looks at how much hotter it’s gotten here and why our state is an exception.

What we’re talking about

Need somewhere to take visitors this summer? Sky View Observatory, on the 73rd floor of Seattle’s tallest skyscraper, is getting ready to show off its $25 million renovation. We took a peek.

No grades, no departments, no majors. The Evergreen State College has long been famous for a freewheeling approach to higher education. Now it’s making changes. Was a sharp enrollment drop caused by the controversy and protests that thrust Evergreen into the national spotlight last year?

Could an earthquake emoji save lives? Experts want your help creating a universal image for the disaster that threatens a third of the world’s population. Here are the details of the design contest.

A Seattle war memorial will lose its historic battle guns tomorrow to a Lewis County museum. The city says safety is a concern, but a local veteran who spent more than a decade helping his comrades in Seattle is upset, saying this feels like a selective effort to erase memories of war.

After his friends doubted him, Ahmed Majeed set out to catch something really, really big in Green Lake. But even he was surprised to hook a 45-pound channel catfish, which would have been a state record, had he gotten it officially measured.

Worth a read

What happened to a woman who was found struggling to breathe along a Kent trail Saturday evening? Police are trying to piece together the cause of her “suspicious” death.

Alexa might be waiting for you the next time you check into a hotel or buy a new home. Here’s how that could work, and how Amazon’s smart-speaker and AI system wiggled its way into the real-estate and hospitality industries.

Climbers, co-led by a Seattleite, are becoming the first all-black expedition team from the U.S. to take on Africa’s tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro. Meet the team, made up of 11 leaders for Outdoor Afro, a nationwide organization that connects African-American communities with the outdoors.

New tunes to check out: Our music writer rounded up the 17 best Seattle-area albums of the year (so far). Plug in your earbuds and give them a listen.

When Roger Mark “Monk” Hubbard started skateboarding, there weren’t many skate parks where he could grind. So he started a West Seattle company that would change the landscape of skateboarding. The legendary founder of Grindline Skatepark Design and Construction died June 8 at age 47, leaving behind a legion of skaters and skate parks.

Editorial/opinion

Now that the ill-conceived head tax is repealed, Seattleites must keep up the pressure on City Hall to demand more progress, not simply more spending, to help homeless residents, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.