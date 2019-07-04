A man was injured in an early-morning shooting at the Othello Playground in South Seattle on Thursday.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle police. KOMO reported the man was 19 years old and in critical condition.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a reported shooting, said Detective Mark Jamieson. There were other people at the scene but it’s unclear if they witnessed the shooting, Jamieson said.

Gang unit detectives are investigating the shooting, but police do not yet know the shooting was gang-related, Jamieson said. Police gave no other details about the shooting.