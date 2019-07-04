A 19-year-old man was injured in an early-morning shooting at the Othello Playground in South Seattle on Thursday.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Police responded around 2:30 a.m. to a reported shooting, said Detective Mark Jamieson. There were other people at the scene but it’s unclear if they witnessed the shooting, Jamieson said.

Gang-unit detectives are investigating the shooting, but police do not yet know if it was gang-related, Jamieson said. Police gave no other details.