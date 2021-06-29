An argument between two groups of people at Alki Beach in West Seattle late Monday night led to a shooting that left one dead and three injured, according to police.

Witnesses told police the two groups got into an argument that escalated and led to the shooting.

Just before midnight, Seattle Police were called to the shooting in the 2600 block of Alki Avenue Southwest, police said.

When officers arrived, a citizen was performing CPR on one of the victims. Officers took over and attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Two additional victims — a man and a woman — were transported by ambulance in stable condition while another male victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.