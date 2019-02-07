A new exhibition called “Finding Light In The Darkness” is on display at the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle. The exhibition features stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors.
A new exhibition called “Finding Light In The Darkness” is on display at the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle. The exhibition features stories and artifacts of Washington State Holocaust survivors.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.