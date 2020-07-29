Authorities are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a man in SeaTac Wednesday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 17800 block of Military Road South after receiving reports of two motorcycles possibly racing and then a crash, the Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 9:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they saw that one motorcycle had hit a curb, according to the tweet.

The man, who was in his 20s, died at the scene.

No further information was immediately available.