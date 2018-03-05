Six people have been killed by avalanches in Washington state since Feb. 25.

WINTHROP, Okanogan County — Authorities are trying to recover the body of a skier killed in an avalanche in the Methow Valley.

Okanogan County Sheriff Frank Rogers says four skiers were caught in the slide Sunday afternoon. The other three were able to locate the fourth using his avalanche beacon, but they couldn’t recover his body.

Search-and-rescue teams tried to get to the area Sunday but extreme avalanche danger held them back. Rogers said Monday that the dangerous conditions also prevented teams from going in on foot Monday, but that they would try to reach the body by helicopter.

Avalanches have claimed six lives in Washington recently.

Two teenage snowshoers and three snowmobilers have been killed in avalanches since late last month, including a Bonney Lake police officer who was killed near Cle Elum on Saturday.