A thick blanket of white smoke from the three-alarm fire at Washington Cold Storage in Puyallup Saturday will likely linger for several days, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Capt. Darrin Shaw said a shelter in place order was lifted Sunday morning after the Washington Department of Ecology, which monitored local air quality overnight, deemed it safe. “Their readings are the reason why we lifted it,” he said.

Still, he cautioned people to avoid the smoke. On Sunday morning, the smoke was blowing to the east, but the wind changes direction frequently, Shaw said.

Related Puyallup lifts evacuation order after officials let chemical fire burn to safely disperse fumes

“Right now this community just needs to remain indoors if possible and stay away from the smoke,” Shaw said. “Just like if it was brush fire smoke, we just don’t want people in it.”

He said there is no risk from the toxic, explosive anhydrous ammonia at the site that prompted evacuations in a 1.1 mile radius from the fire Saturday. Reverse 911 calls were sent to some 10,000 people.

No injuries were reported, said Shaw, who described the fire in the 100,000-square-foot structure as “by far the biggest I’ve ever been to in 27 years.”

With the fire still smoldering, firefighters are standing by to douse flare-ups. They will likely continue to do so for days, if not a week, until crews can bring in heavy equipment to tear down the remaining walls, clear away large debris and completely extinguish the fire, he said.

The public is asked to continue avoiding the area.