No one was injured by the doctored candy, and police are narrowing down the area in which the pins were found

Omak police reported two incidents of sharp pins found in Halloween candy on Thursday, according to a news release.

One pin was found in a “nerds” candy box, which was turned in to the police. The tip of the pin was a round yellow piece of plastic, which looked similar to the candy. Another similar pin was found in a small Snickers candy bar.

“They were in the same area,” said Omak police Chief Jeff Koplin. “But Omak is not a very big city.”

Koplin said there was a “trunk or treat” event at a church on Wednesday night, and police inspected the remanding candy from that event Thursday, but found no other pins.

Omak, with a population of about 5,000, is about 139 miles northwest of Spokane.

