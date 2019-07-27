Local News Sharing the lake on a summer day Originally published July 27, 2019 at 5:44 pm Two sit-down paddle-boarders are just outside the spray generated by the takeoff of a floatplane on the south end of Lake Union. (Alan Berner / The Seattle Times) Share story By Alan Berner Alan Berner: aberner@seattletimes.com. View Comments You must be logged in to leave a comment. Log in or create an account. The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.
