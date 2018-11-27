An initial review indicates that Sgt. Leandro Jasso, 25, was shot by an Afghan partner.

Sgt. Leandro Jasso, the Army Ranger from Leavenworth who was killed in Afghanistan on Saturday, was likely shot accidentally by Afghan troops, a division of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization said.

Jasso, 25, was shot by an “Afghan partner” as they “engaged in a close-quarter battle during an assault on one of multiple barricaded al Qaeda shooters,” according to a statement the NATO-run Resolute Support Mission posted on its website Tuesday. There is nothing to suggest he was shot intentionally, it said.

The troops were conducting an operation to kill al Qaeda fighters in Nimruz province in southwestern Afghanistan.

“The loss of Sgt. Jasso is felt by his family and loved ones, by all who served with him and by all on this mission to protect our country and our allies,” Gen. Scott Miller, Commanding General of Resolute Support Mission and the head of U.S. and NATO forces in Afghanistan, said in the statement. Resolute Support provides training and assistance for Afghan security forces.

Jasso was on his third deployment to Afghanistan. At the time of his death, he was a team leader assigned to Company A, 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment based at Joint Base-Lewis McChord.

His body was returned from Afghanistan to the United States Monday evening.

His death was the 10th of 13 U.S soldier fatalities in Afghanistan this year.

Three American soldiers died Tuesday when a roadside bomb detonated in eastern Afghanistan, according to Resolute Support. Their names haven’t been released.