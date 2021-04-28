People would rather browse real estate and houses on Zillow than have sex — and SNL found that hilarious.

In a recent survey of 1,000 people on their Zillow browsing habits by California contractor site Surety First, 58% of the respondents said they’ve missed an important deadline because of their Zillow browsing obsession, 41% said their habit has caused problems in their lives, and 56% said they’ve canceled plans with a friend.

Why have sex when you can have an iced coffee and look at Zillow while crying over a future you’ll never have — Julia Fergus (@fergus_julia) April 11, 2021

SNL took particular note, though, of the 49% who admitted they’d rather look for the homes of their dreams than have sex with a sketch featuring Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy.

That skit was everything! My wife and I legit post/message houses to each other all the time…Sexy AF🤍✌🏼😂 pic.twitter.com/oTLggtyB5j — Michelle Penny (@MPenny33) February 7, 2021

Seattle-based Zillow was recently named one of Fortune’s the best places to work as well as one of Time’s 100 most influential companies in the world.