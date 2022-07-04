Two workers were trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Shoreline early Monday afternoon.

A spokesman with the Shoreline Police Department said, “We got a call about 1:40 … Just that there were two people that had fallen in … and then the dirt caved in.”

Oliver Cobb is a resident near Northwest 163rd Street where the incident took place. He said neighbors had been working on a sewer repair and dug a 20-foot hole.

“They sent down stretchers and no one came back with anything,” said Cobb.

The Shoreline Fire Department is on the scene.

This is a developing story.