Two workers were trapped after a tunnel collapsed in Shoreline early Monday afternoon. 

A spokesman with the Shoreline Police Department said, “We got a call about 1:40 … Just that there were two people that had fallen in … and then the dirt caved in.” 

Oliver Cobb is a resident near Northwest 163rd Street where the incident took place. He said neighbors had been working on a sewer repair and dug a 20-foot hole. 

“They sent down stretchers and no one came back with anything,” said Cobb. 

The Shoreline Fire Department is on the scene. 

This is a developing story.

