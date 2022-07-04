The bodies of two workers remain trapped Monday afternoon after a tunnel collapsed in Shoreline earlier in the day, killing two men — one in his 30s and another in his 60s.

Michelle Pidduck with the Shoreline Fire Department said the incident has now become a “recovery situation.” There is no exact timeline of when the incident occurred.

Family members of the deceased are at the scene. Washington State Labor and Industries officials were also dispatched to the scene.

Oliver Cobb, who lives near Northwest 163rd Street where the incident took place, said neighbors had been working on a sewer repair and dug a 20-foot hole.

“They sent down stretchers and no one came back with anything,” said Cobb.

The Shoreline Fire Department is on the scene and streets around the site are blocked off in the Highland Terrace neighborhood near Shoreview Park.

This is a developing story.



Editor’s note: Out of concern for those involved in this story and their loved ones, the comment thread on this story has been closed to new submissions.