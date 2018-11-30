Seattle City Light said a cable on 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street caused the outage.
About 3,000 people near West Seattle and Delridge were without power starting around 9 p.m. Friday.
The outage spanned an area along 35th Avenue Southwest from Southwest Myrtle Street south to Southwest 106th Street, according to Seattle City Light’s online outage map. The agency expects power to be restored at 11:55 p.m., according to the map.
Seattle City Light posted on Twitter that a cable on 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street caused the outage. A spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking more information.
Just after 9 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a power pole that caught fire at 26th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Juneau Street, according to a spokeswoman.
