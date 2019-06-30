All the main operating rooms at Seattle Children’s Hospital have been closed for several weeks while experts investigate an “air quality issue,” a hospital spokeswoman said.

After bringing in outside industrial hygienists to assess the air quality, the hospital found “deficiencies in (its) air handlers,” said Seattle Children’s spokeswoman Kathryn Mueller in an email to The Seattle Times on Saturday.

“Seattle Children’s is committed to maintaining a safe environment for our patients,” Mueller wrote in an email. “We are sorry for the impact the air quality issue in our operating rooms has had on our patients and families, and we are taking this situation very seriously.”

Mueller said the hospital has implemented several improvements, per recommendations from outside experts, and is now making changes to the air-equipment system. She did not say how long the operating rooms would be closed for.

Several Seattle Children’s surgeons and anesthesiologists are obtaining additional credentials in order to perform operations at other hospitals, including Harborview Medical Center, the University of Washington Medical Center, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and Swedish Hospital, Mueller said.

This comes a few months after the hospital found Aspergillus mold in four of its 14 operating rooms and temporarily closed them down. About 50 surgeries scheduled for the impacted rooms were either rescheduled or moved, but the risk to surgical patients was believed to be “extremely low,” a hospital spokeswoman said.

No further information about the air quality issue was immediately available.