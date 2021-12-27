Several people were injured in a fire at an apartment complex in Renton early Monday.

The fire at Seventh Street and Shattuck Avenue South was reported around 5:30 a.m. as a heavy fire involving multiple units of an apartment building, according to the Renton fire department.

Responding firefighters reported flames coming through the roof of the apartment building and quickly called for a second alarm, the Renton fire department said on Twitter.

At approx 0530 RRFA with assist from KCMedics, Tukwila fire, Skyway fire RPD and VRFA at 700 blk shattuck So, 2 alarm fire with 5 inj we had fire through the roof per RPD on scene https://t.co/laYA6hbEZ2 cause, Shattuck and S 7th closed pic.twitter.com/A3H3RDIKsP — Renton Fire PIO (@RentonRFA) December 27, 2021

How many people were injured and the nature of their injuries were not immediately clear. Shortly after 6:30 a.m., the Renton Regional Fire Authority said on Twitter that five people had been injured.

King County Fire District #20 later said on Facebook that three people had been taken to the hospital.

Renton fire said that a King County Metro bus was at the fire scene to keep people who’d been displaced from their homes out of the cold.