Several people have drowned or been reported missing after swimming in Pacific Northwest bodies of water during the record-breaking heat wave in the past few days.

A Port Orchard man is believed to have drowned in Horseshoe Lake on Key Peninsula on Monday afternoon, according to South Kitsap Fire and Rescue. Crews were called to the lake and firefighters found that people had pulled the man from the water and were performing CPR, according to South Kitsap Division Chief Jon Gudmundsen.

The man was taken to a Tacoma hospital but he did not survive, Gudmundsen said.

Also on Monday, rescuers recovered the body of a 4-year-old boy from the Skykomish River in King County who had fallen out of a kayak.

In Oregon, a Salem woman died Monday after getting caught in a rip current near a beach in the coastal town of Lincoln City, authorities said.

Firefighters said the 48-year-old woman was pulled underwater on the north end of the beach when the weather quickly changed and the calm water became rough in the afternoon, KOIN reported. The woman couldn’t swim and rescuers found her facedown in the water, officials said. She died at a hospital.

On Tuesday evening, people were searching for a man who disappeared underwater in Sandy River at Dabney State Recreation Area outside Troutdale, Oregon.

Multnomah County deputies said multiple agencies responded to help in the search but swimmers reported dangerous currents caused by glacial runoff on Mount Hood and crews could only search by helicopter and raft.