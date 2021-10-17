Search and rescue and fire crews rescued seven people Saturday evening after a vehicle went over a cliff on the road to the Boulder River Trailhead, southeast of Arlington, Snohomish County.

Crews responded around 6 p.m. and undertook a technical rescue, retrieving all seven occupants from the vehicle, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

One person was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. The others were also taken to hospitals for treatment of injuries.

The road, which the Washington Trails Association describes as badly potholed in some places, was reopened after being closed for several hours for an accident investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said Sunday morning on Twitter.