Seven more counties have applied to move to the third phase in Washington state’s four-stage reopening recovery plan that relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions and allows some businesses to reopen with limits on capacity.

The state Department of Health said applications to advance to Phase 3 have been submitted by Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Lincoln, Columbia, Wahkiakum and Garfield counties. They are among the counties that have been in Phase 2 for three weeks and are eligible to apply for the third phase.

Skamania County is also eligible to apply as of Wednesday, and Whitman County will be eligible to apply for Phase 3 on Friday, according to the state.

Counties approved for the third phase can reopen libraries and museums; open pools, gyms, movie theaters and other recreational facilities at 50% capacity; reopen restaurants at less than 75% capacity and bars at up to 25 % capacity; allow gatherings of up to 50 people, and resume nonessential travel.