Oregon state patrol says an SUV crossed the center line and collided with an SUV carrying seven members of a Washington family

Seven members of a Washington family, including five children aged 2 to 11, were killed on Monday in a two car collision in Eastern Washington.

Oregon State Police said the crash occurred on Highway 78 in Harney County near milepost 30 southeast of Burns when Mark Robert Rundell, 48, of Prairie City, Oregon, crossed the center lane in a 1999 Toyota 4Runner.

Rundell, who was the sole occupant of his vehicle, and the seven members of the Washington family were all pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 2016 Toyota 4Runner, was identified by Oregon State Police as Erika Carter Boquet, 29, of Tacoma, according to a state police news release.

The passengers in Boquet’s SUV were her three children: Isabella Earlene Boquet, 11, Elisabeth Ann Boquet, 8, and Tytis Michael Boquet, 6.

Three other relatives in Boquet’s car also died in the crash, police said. They were identified as Olympia residents Kyla Marie Brown, 28, Arianna Marie Brown, 10 and Xavier King Johnson, 2.

Boquet’s brother told the Oregonian that his sister, his other relative and their children had been headed to Las Vegas for an end-of-summer trip.