The shuttered Seven Gables Theatre in the University District was in flames Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the landmark Seattle movie house shortly before noon.

The Seattle Fire Department said on social media that firefighters arriving at the scene saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the vacant building. A plume of black smoke was visible miles away.

Firefighters took defensive positions and were pouring water on the building from the exterior. Shortly before 1 p.m., the fire continued to burn and the fire department called for additional resources. No injuries were reported.

The Gables, a former American Legion hall built in 1925 that began showing movies in 1976, closed in 2017. It was operated by art-house cinema owner Landmark Theatres until the chain was sold in 2018 to Cohen Media Group.

The building at the corner of Northeast 50th Street and Roosevelt Way Northeast was itself designated a landmark in 2017.

It was a wood-framed, two-and-a-half-story structure with the namesake gabled roof structure and gable features flanking the entrance, and buff-and-brown rug veneer brick cladding, according to a report on its landmark designation.

The 2017 report noted the building’s deteriorated condition.

