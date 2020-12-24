The shuttered Seven Gables Theatre in the University District was in flames Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to the landmark Seattle movie house shortly before noon.
The Seattle Fire Department said on social media that smoke and flames were visible on the second floor of the vacant building.
Firefighters took defensive positions and were pouring water on the building from the exterior.
This story will be updated.
