PULLMAN — A former Washington State University student has settled his lawsuit against the Pullman police department.

KXLY reports that the lawsuit filed by Kyle North over an arrest made in August 2016 was settled in U.S. District Court on Wednesday, but details were not disclosed.

North’s $1 million lawsuit claimed civil-rights violation, negligence, disability discrimination, outrage, assault and battery.

North was suffering from a mental-health episode when he encountered police, who tried to take him to the hospital.

The lawsuit claims police threatened arrest, pushed him to the ground, used a stun gun on him and grabbed his neck, which caused him to lose consciousness. He also suffered permanent arm damage and cuts to his body and face.

Police in response have said North resisted arrest and that he was warned.