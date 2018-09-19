Attorney General Bob Ferguson Wednesday announced that a federal lawsuit over the safety of workers at the Hanford nuclear reservation has been put on hold while the Energy Department tests and begins to implement a new system to treat and capture hazardous tank vapors.

The lawsuit was filed more than three years ago against the U.S. Department of Energy and its contractor, Washington River Protection Solutions, alleging that the fumes and chemical vapors at a Hanford tank farm posed a serious risk to workers involved in the cleanup of the most seriously polluted nuclear site in North America. It was scheduled to go to trial next June.

According to Ferguson’s office, the federal government has agreed to test new technology to capture and destroy tank vapors; install vapor monitoring, detecting and an alarm system; maintain safety measures put in place since the lawsuit; improve sharing of information regarding worker protections, health monitoring and medical surveillance; and pay Washington state and Hanford Challenge $925,000 to reimburse for costs and fees.

Ferguson called the new technology “game-changing.”

“Today’s agreement does not end our lawsuit,” Ferguson said. “If they not meet their obligations, we can resume our lawsuit.”

The 177 tanks, of which more than third have leaked, contain 56 million gallons of radioactive and chemical wastes that are one of the most treacherous legacies of Hanford’s decades-long production of plutonium for weapons at a 586-square mile federal site by the Columbia River in southeastern Washington.

As part of a cleanup effort, Hanford workers have been pumping waste from single-wall to double-wall tanks, which are believed to be safer. But vapors from some tanks have escaped both types of vessels.

At the time of the filing, Ferguson cited studies over a 20-year period that examined the problems of hundreds of workers sickened from toxic gases that escaped from the tanks. Their symptoms have included nosebleeds, headaches and difficulty breathing, and some have suffered long-term disabilities that include damaged lungs, according to a statement that Ferguson released when the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Spokane.

The lawsuit requested that the Energy Department be ordered to “take all actions necessary” to eliminate endangerment from the vapor releases, including adding independent oversight. It also requested personal protective equipment that would be sufficient to safeguard workers and others who might be exposed to the fumes.

The exposures continued after the lawsuit was filed, with more than 50 tank-farm workers sickened in early 2016, according to a court filing that year by the state Attorney General’s Office.

The federal Energy Department is building an expensive and complex plant to treat the wastes. The plant has gone through numerous delays and cost increases and is expected to cost about $17 billion.

The plant is designed to turn the wastes into a more stable form for long-term storage through a complicated process — called vitrification — that transforms it into a molten-material that can be poured into stainless-steel canisters.

Preparations are underway for an initial startup of one part of the complex in time to meet a 2023 federal court-ordered deadline.

The treatment of tank-farm wastes is part of a broader Hanford cleanup effort, some of which also have resulted in risks to workers.

Hanford produced most of the nation’s plutonium during World War II and the Cold War.

The site had five facilities that processed 110,000 tons of fuel from reactors. They released an estimated 450 billion gallons of liquid to disposal sites, and also generated the radioactive waste stored in the tanks, according to the U.S. Energy Department.

During more than a quarter century of Hanford cleanup, some 800 facilities have been demolished, 16 million tons of contaminated soil and debris has been removed and some 15 billion gallons of water have been treated, according to the Energy Department.

There have been setbacks.

They include a May 2017 partial collapse of a tunnel where radioactive waste was stored. This triggered a shelter-in-place order, although there was no indication of a radioactive release. There remains concerns that another tunnel could suffer a collapse.

In December, an effort to demolish a plutonium-finishing plant was shut down after a second round of worker exposures to radioactive particles. Test results indicated that 42 workers had inhaled or ingested very low amounts of contamination.

The Energy Department has authorized a contractor to “resume lower risk demolition activities” at the site, according to a recent update by the Richland Operations office. Another assessment and agency regulatory approvals would be required to resume higher-risk work, including taking down two processing lines.

Information from The Associated Press was included in this report.