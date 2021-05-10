Members of artist John Grade’s team secure part of his large sculpture “Boundary” in the North Satellite Terminal at Sea-Tac International Airport on May 5, 2021.

When completed, this sculpture of salvaged Alaskan yellow cedar will measure 40 feet by 85 feet by 25 feet. Grade has other massive pieces in the Seattle Art Museum’s lobby and at MOHAI … “Middle Fork” and “Wawona” respectively.