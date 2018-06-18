Local NewsPhoto & Video Set sail for Elliott Bay Marina’s Downtown Sailing Series Originally published June 18, 2018 at 7:00 pmUpdated June 18, 2018 at 7:12 pm More than 60 sailboats came out for the first Elliott Bay Marina’s Downtown Sailing Series this past week. The boats gather in Elliott Bay every Thursday at 7 p.m. The sailboat gathering ends Aug. 16. All sailboats are invited. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) All sailboats are invited to the Elliott Bay Marina's Downtown Sailing Series. Share story By Seattle Times staffThe Seattle Times More Photo Galleries SPU grads celebrate with a traditional Ivy Cutting Cap and gown check Meet the new guys: Taj and Glenn, Seattle zoo’s rhinos Seattle Times staff View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryAttorneys in Charleena Lyles lawsuit allege Seattle police officer perjured himself Previous StoryMore outbreaks of foodborne illnesses: Here’s what you need to know
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.