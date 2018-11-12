One perk: free parking in Seattle.

The availability of a number of public services will vary on Monday in observance of Veterans Day around the Puget Sound area.

No need to worry about the meter, parking will be free across Seattle. But, if you’re trying to mail a letter, you aren’t as lucky given that post offices are closed.

While the Washington State Ferries are running on their normal schedule, other transit systems aren’t. King County Metro Transit buses are running on a reduced weekday schedule, with fewer stops at the University of Washington, and Metro’s customer-service office is closed. Community Transit, Sound Transit, as well as public transportation in Everett, Pierce, and Kitsap counties are operating on their holiday schedule.

Garbage pickups won’t be impacted.