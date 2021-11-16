All Interstate 5 Lanes were reopened Tuesday afternoon at the Skagit River Bridge in Mount Vernon after a car was struck from behind and crushed under a semitruck.

“Miraculously,” the Washington State Patrol said, there were only minor injuries.

The incident occurred shortly before 11 p.m. when a car was hit from the back and folded in half, according to Trooper Rock Oliphant. The semitruck came to rest on top of the car.

All lanes were reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it. https://t.co/iUsSNIhHYV pic.twitter.com/EPGI70s3Um — Trooper Rocky Oliphant (@wspd7pio) November 16, 2021

“In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like this,” Oliphant said on Twitter.

No other details were immediately available.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

Check back for updates.