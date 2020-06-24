Mount Rainier National Park officials are asking for the public’s help in two separate searches for hikers who have gone missing in the park in the past week.

Vincent Dije, a 25-year-old man, was last seen Friday afternoon hiking the Van Trump Trail toward Mildred Point, according to a statement from the National Park Service. The day before, Dije hiked the Alta Vista Trail in Paradise, the statement said.

He didn’t return home on Friday, and was reported missed to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. On Monday, the sheriff’s department issued a bulletin for Dije’s vehicle, which was later found in Longmire at the park.

Dije, an Indonesian student who has been living in Seattle, was wearing black pants and a blue and white tie-dye shirt, the statement said. He was also carrying a small, drawstring-type bag.

The park is working with the Indonesian Consulate in California and Dije’s family members, the statement said.

Park officials are conducting a second, separate search in Paradise for Talal Sabbagh, a 27-year-old man from Seattle who was reported missing on Monday.

Park rangers found Sabbagh’s vehicle in a parking lot in Paradise, where he planned to hike Sunday, the statement said. Crews are focusing on searching the northwest Paradise trails, the statement said.

Sabbagh was last seen wearing a gray shirt, black shorts and dark Nike shoes, the statement said. The park is currently working with Sabbagh’s family.

The statement added that weather on Friday was warm and dry, with a cold front bringing cooler weather over the weekend. Saturday and Sunday saw a quarter of an inch of precipitation and poor visibility above 6,000 feet, the statement said. Sunny, calm weather returned Monday.

Officials are asking anyone with information about either hiker to call 360-569-6683.