Lynn Grove, center, from Shoreline, takes a selfie with Terry Harman, of Mountlake Terrace, and Santa at the 33rd annual Senior Holiday Party held at the Sheraton on Monday. The event was for seniors from care homes and centers across Seattle and the King County area. The Sheraton hosted 360 attendees at the holiday celebration. Festivities include caricatures, a DJ and dancing, a raffle and a visit from Santa. (Ellen M. Banner/The Seattle Times) The Sheraton hosted 360 attendees at the holiday celebration.
